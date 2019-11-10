HOLLY HILL, S.C. — A suspect accused of intentionally starting a blaze that destroyed three South Carolina buildings has been caught in New Jersey.

The Times & Democrat reported Wednesday that Marvin Leroy Capers-Smith is set to appear in Columbia for a bond hearing next week.

He's charged with arson in a 2018 Holly Hill fire that caused an estimated $1 million in damage and launched a national investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators say they discovered fire accelerant at the scene.

At least 10 fire departments responded to the blaze on Old State Road on January 8.

The fire took several hours to control and burned through the Super 10 department store, Goldstein's and Touch of Class.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Holly Hill police Chief Joshua Detter has said Capers-Smith was spotted fleeing from the area that night.

He then crashed and was ejected from the car he was driving after it flipped.

"We called an ambulance of course because he was hurt pretty bad and as the fire department was coming to assist us, one of the firefighters actually saw that the building was on fire," Detter said in 2018.

News outlets report Capers-Smith was able to escape to New Jersey before he was indicted by a federal judge in May 2018. Capers-Smith was captured by ATF agents last month.

