ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man is in custody after Orangeburg County deputies say he caused a woman to walk away from an assault with multiple facial fractures.

Ernest Stabler, 40, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The alleged assault occurred after Stabler and the victim dropped a friends off at home. When the friend went inside, the suspect reportedly punched the woman in the face several times and slammed her head against a vehicle.

“This was just brutal, the injuries this individual suffered,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “There’s no reason on earth to treat another person like this.”

The suspect says the injuries were a result of the woman falling onto a paved driveway outside his friends home. He also claimed the victim and his friend were using drugs at the time. However, deputies say there wasn't any pavement where the assault allegedly happened — just a grassy area.

Stabler, whose bond was set at $100,000, faces up to 20 years in prison.