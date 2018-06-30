Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Two bomb threats aimed toward a government building in Columbia this week ended with the arrest of a Sumter man.

Police say 51-year-old James Lee Samuels threatened local offices for the Department of Health Environmental Control and Department of Social Services on two separate occasions — June 27 and June 29.

For both threats, police evacuated personnel and restricted public's access to area near North Magnolia Street and Lafayette Drive until a search determined there wasn't any danger.

Samuels, who is charged with two counts of bomb threat, is held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention center where bond was denied Saturday morning. The suspect also has a previous criminal history, including assault and battery, shoplifting, domestic violence, kidnapping and drug- and alcohol-related charges.

An investigation is underway for a motive connected to the case.

© 2018 WLTX