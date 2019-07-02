COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a suspect in the killing of two men at a Columbia apartment complex.

Officers announced Thursday evening that 24-year-old Antonio Vashon Barnes is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators believe that Barnes shot and killed a male roommate and a male acquaintance inside the apartment after he heard a commotion in the living room and found the two victims arguing and fighting.

Columbia Police were dispatched to 511 Alcott Drive Thursday following several 911 calls. The calls placed told dispatchers that shots were heard and there were wounded people at the apartment complex.

Upon arriving, police found the two victims dead inside the same apartment in building 14.

Some residents of Willow Run say this is not the first time something of this nature has happened. "I would like to see more police officers on foot in the area- more patrolling- because we have a lot of break-ins and drug problems," one resident told us, "I think we need to emphasize on making this a safer community."

Family and friends of the victims were noticeably emotional, consoling each other over the news of their loved ones.

WLTX

“They could barely stand up. There were people who were physically ill and we had to hold them up… we ask for any information just as fast as they can give it to us," said Columbia Police Spokesperson Officer Jennifer Timmons shared with us.