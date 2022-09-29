Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance

The boyfriend of 30-year-old mother, Krystal Anderson has been arrested in connection to her going missing.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day.

30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry.

Krystal was last seen by her family and friends on August 20 and was reported missing three days later, on August 23. Her boyfriend was reported missing shortly after.

Law enforcement took time to conduct research and interviews, then named Berry as a suspect in Krystal's disappearance. He was arrested Wednesday night on one count of kidnapping.

Tony Berry was found in West Columbia but law enforcement did not specify how he was located.

Krystal's sister, Shidira Smothers, says the arrest is not the end.

"I've got to tell my mom something and I almost wish I didn't have to tell her he was captured because now her question is where is her baby? Where is she at? I don't know what to tell her," Smothers said through tears.

As the family continues in their search, they ask that anyone with tips or information about where Krystal is come forward and contact law enforcement. They also ask for continued prayers and positive thoughts as they work to bring their sister, daughter, mother, and friend home safely.