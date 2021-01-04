Suspect charged with killing mother of 6 in road rage on I-95

The victim and her husband celebrated their wedding anniversary Wednesday and were headed to Hilton Head Island.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a mother of six during a road rage incident on Interstate 95.

Officers announced Thursday that Dejyway Floyd, 29 was arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina on a charge of first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Robeson County, North Carolina deputies say Floyd shot and killed 47-year-old Julie Eberly of Manheim, Pennsylania on March 25. Eberly's family said she and her husband had celebrated their wedding anniversary and were headed to Hilton Head Island for a gathering.

According to deputies, at 11:40 a.m. that day, they got a call that Eberly had been shot near Exit 22 on I-95 north of Lumberton. When paramedics arrived they found that Eberly had been shot through the passenger door. Her husband, the driver, was not injured.

According to investigators, officers believe the incident sparked when the couple's GMC Yukon came close to Floyd's Chevrolet Malibu during a lane merge. Deputies say Floyd then pulled to the victim's passenger side, rolled down the window, and fired several shots at the passenger door.

Witnesses told officers the suspect then drove off and exited at Exit 22. The victim’s vehicle then pulled over on I95 and waited for medical assistance.

“The arrest of Floyd is the direct result of law enforcement agencies and the community working together," said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins "The surveillance footage provided to investigators by dozens of cooperating businesses and residents were critical elements in the tracking of Floyd’s path in Cumberland County prior to the shooting and throughout Lumberton and beyond after the shooting. Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nations highways. I am proud of the investigative work put forth by the law enforcement agencies that came together as one to bring this case to a successful conclusion”.