ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies say two victims suffered several injuries at the hands of man wielding a tire iron.

Thomas Jordan Hill, 36, is accused of beating a man and woman with a tire iron in what deputies called a "brutal attack of unchecked rage."

Following the initial attack, Hill reportedly held the woman in the male victim's truck, stabbing her with a syringe and saying he was going to sexually assault her. Hill tried to drive to a different location, but became stuck on Theater Drive.

Deputies eventually located the suspect and dragged him from the truck.

Both victims remain hospitalized, with the woman being treated for a broken nose along with several facial fractures.

The male victim believes Hill may have been on some "bad drugs" at the time, and says he was trying to get him away from illegal narcotics.

Bond was denied on all charges, which include attempted murder, one count of kidnapping and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime.