Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - State troopers are searching for the person who struck and killed a person riding a bicycle in Lexington County and then left the scene.

The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. Friday on Highway 321 in Gaston.

Officers say the vehicle involved is believed to be a 2002-07 white Chevrolet Silverado regular cab, extended cab or quad cab. A missing left front grille and noticeable damage to its left side, as well as damage to the front bumper, are all distinguishing details for this vehicle.

The cyclist, identified as 54-year-old Christopher Samson Sharpe, was riding in the median when the crash occurred, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Anyone who may have been in that area at the time or has any other information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

