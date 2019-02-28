COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is in custody after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex left one man dead.

Columbia police responded to the Arrington Place Apartments at 1728 Carnegie Street Tuesday to find a man shot to death in the parking lot. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Thomas Martin, Jr., suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Rasheed Kasim Jones, 28, has now been charged in this incident. Police say Jones and the victim, who were acquaintances, were in an ongoing altercation.

Jones was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.