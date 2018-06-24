Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A police chase for a suspect in Lexington ended in a five vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.

Lexington police say around 11 p.m., an officer saw a car driving on Augusta Road near Interstate 20 with an equipment and registration violation. Police say the driver also made unlawful lane changes.

Police say when they tried to pull the car over, the person behind the wheel kept going. Eventually, the car crashed into another car at the intersection of West Main Street and Columbia Avenue. The wreck ultimately involved a total of five vehicle.

Officers say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old DeSean McMillian, ran from his car toward th e woods. He was then found a short time later, and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Three other people were taken to the hospital. Two were released a short time later.

Officers say during a search of McMillian's vehicle, they found a pound of marijuana, $2,100 in cash, and a Glock handgun.

