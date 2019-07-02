ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man deputies say "put himself and the home owners in danger" has been charged after a damaging car crash.

William Brunson, 32, lead Orangeburg County deputies on a chase after they tried to stop him for a burnt out headlight. The chase ended when Brunson crashed into a home on Magnolia Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The house itself suffered minimal damage, but the car also ruptured a gas line. Deputies were concerned the gas line may ignite, but crews were able to contain it. However, the homeowners were taken to a local hospital as a precaution due to potential fume exposure.

While on the scene, officials found a white powdery substance, a scale and open container of alcohol were found at the scene.

Brunson was given a warning for a burned out headlight, but was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and use of license plate of another vehicle. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in 2018 for a weapons. His bond was set at $3,384.

Deputies believe more charges are possible.