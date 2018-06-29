Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A shooting incident lead to a pursuit and additional shots fired Thursday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they found a victim shot in the body while responding to a call on the 4700 block of Faukland Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim, whose condition is unknown at this time, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland.

After retrieving a description of the suspects, deputies located him on Bonnie Forest Boulevard. As they approached, the suspect fired multiple shots towards the deputies, who didn't return fire, according to a report.

No injuries were sustained by the suspect or deputies.

The suspect was taken into custody by patrol deputies. An investigation is now underway.

© 2018 WLTX