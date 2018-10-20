Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A suspect found in the woods after a Columbia bank robbery on Saturday has now been arrested and charged, according to Richland County deputies.

Erico Foster, 39, is charged with armed robbery, according to officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the robbery happened at TD Bank at 8550 Farrow Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say they located the suspect in some woods near Flint Lake Drive after the suspected car was spotted shortly after the incident. The suspect was taken into custody at that time.

The department announced the arrest shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

