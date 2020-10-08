Suspect identified in Lexington officer-involved shooting incident

The shooting took place at the Woodland Village Apartments Sunday, after deputies arrived in response to a domestic incident.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — New details have been released in a Sunday afternoon shooting incident that sent two Lexington County deputies and one suspect to the hospital.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Albertus David Lewis, 27, is the subject involved in the shooting at the Woodland Village Apartments, after deputies arrived to the complex in response to a domestic call.

In an interview on Sunday, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon shared that deputies went "hands on" with the suspect who was armed with a hand gun and also had a small child in his arms.

He added that the two deputies were shot and returned fired, striking Lewis.

"When you have somebody that's going to challenge a law enforcement officer with a handgun and use a child for a human shield, that's not normal. So, that is very concerning," Koon said. "Those men and women serve every day with the badge and serve our citizens and they're coming no matter what but it's just disturbing to hear that kind of behavior."

In a Monday update, the department shared that both deputies are expected to be okay. One was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and released from the hospital Sunday night.

The other deputy spent the night in the hospital. His vest protected him from one shot, according to the department, and he took a second shot in the lower body, but is expected to be released Monday.

The suspect is being treated for his injuries, but is expected to survive, according to the department. Charges against Lewis are pending.

They added that several people from the neighborhood rendered aid to the deputies before the EMS arrived, for which they were grateful.