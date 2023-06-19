Man killed in shooting with deputies in Lee County, SLED says

The incident began with a call of a domestic assault at a home in Lee County.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after what state law enforcement agents say was an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Lee County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it's investigating a confrontation between deputies and a man that ended in the man's death Sunday.

According to SLED, officers got a call of a domestic assault at a home in the county. The call said that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marquis Griffin, was armed with a gun.

Agents said there was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect and Griffin was shot and died at the scene. A deputy was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SLED said they were requested to come in and investigate the incident. They said their probe is ongoing.

Agents said they will interview witnesses and collect evidence over the coming days and weeks. They'll then create a case file and submit that to prosecutors to see if charges are warranted.

SLED said this is the 18th shooting involving an officers in South Carolina this year but the first involving a Lee County Sheriff's deputy. Just last week, a suspect was shot and killed by Richland County deputies after officers say he shot at them first after an hours long standoff.