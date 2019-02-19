LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A robbery suspect was arrested a day after allegedly stealing a van in Lexington County.

Brian Ray King, 39, is charged with robbery and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lexington County deputies say King pulled a gun as a worker washed his van Friday. Then, the suspect reportedly stole the van, driving off in it.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety arrested King Saturday after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, and deputies say more charges are expected.