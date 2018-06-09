Columbia, SC (WLTX) The Richland County Sheriff's department is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

On Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at approximately 9:15 PM deputies responded the Dollar Tree located at 6327 North Main Street in reference to an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived an employee who said that while he and another employee were closing, a male entered the business wearing a bandana over his face, a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt and jeans. The suspect approached the employees and showed a handgun and demanded all the money from the cash registers and safe.

The employees handed over the money and the suspect fled the scene. Deputies believe that this suspect has robbed this store two other times.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

