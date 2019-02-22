LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting wounded a woman Thursday morning.

Lexington County deputies say 28-year-old Joseph Randolph Henry was riding in a car with three other people when the shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Augusta Road.

A passenger and the driver told deputies Henry threatened to kill the woman, then shot her, leaving her with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After the alleged shooting, Henry fled outside Fellowship Baptist Church. Deputies apprehended him about a block from the church a short time later.

At the time of the shooting, Oak Grove Elementary School was put on lockout for about 20 minutes.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Henry is also facing a possessing a firearm during a violent crime charge. He is awaiting a bond hearing at the Lexington County Detention Center.