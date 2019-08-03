COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to identify an attempted sexual assault suspect.

An unknown man allegedly followed a 19-year-old from Greystone Boulevard to Gracern Road around 8:30 p.m. March 1. When the woman reached the 500 block of Gracern Road, the man grabbed her against her will and tried to pull her pants down, according to a report.

She was able to escape, and ran to a nearby business to call police.

He is described as being a slender black male in his 20s or 30s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. A composite sketch of the suspect was rendered to help identify the suspect.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans with a gold design on the back pockets.

Columbia Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimstoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.