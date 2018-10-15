Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is hoping the public might assist in identifying a man wanted in the robbery of Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union at 500 Bush River Rd.

The incident took place around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10. A suspect described as a white male, approximately 5'8" tall, wearing a button-up khaki shirt and blue jeans, entered the credit union and passed a not to an employee with instructions to give him money. The employee complied and the man left.

The incident was captured on video surveillance equipment.

If you have any information about this case or can identify the suspect, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372), online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, or text TIP SC plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

