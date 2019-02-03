LEXINGTON, S.C. — Buying flowers and a balloon became an illegal act when this suspect allegedly used stolen credits in the process.

Lexington police are now looking for someone they say stole credit cards last week. The credit cards were reportedly stolen from purses after several cars were broken into on February 22.

The suspect then immediately used those cards to make illegal purchases in Irmo, according to a report. Surveillance video shows the suspect at what appears to be a drug store, then a grocery store buying a balloon and flowers.

They also appears to be wearing a red zip up hoodie, and driving away in a white SUV.

Lexington Police Department

Anyone with information should call the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1514.