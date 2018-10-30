Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The final suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a Columbia woman on Waverly Street in early October has been arrested.

Officers announced that 17-year-old Dashawn Muldrow turned himself over to authorities at the police station in Albany, New York Wednesday morning. Muldrow will be housed at the Albany County Corrections Facility in Upstate New York on a CPD Fugitive from Justice arrest warrant. Muldrow also faces burglary charges in Albany.

Officers are working to bring him back to South Carolina. When he returns, he'll be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a handgun by person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators had already arrested Dominic McDaniel, 45, and Casey Hairston, 39 or their part in a break-in and armed robbery at 2210 Waverly Street (Waverly Place Apartments) on Oct. 5.

The victim, identified as Cherelle Evans, was shot in the upper body during the incident. Evans died from her injuries in a local hospital on Oct. 13.

During a struggle, a male acquaintance was hit in the head with a firearm and escaped the residence before Evans was shot.

CPD investigators believe that the crime was a targeted act of violence, with at least one of the suspects being acquainted with a victim in the case.

McDaniel has been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, burglary first degree, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Hairston has been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, burglary first degree, and criminal conspiracy.

