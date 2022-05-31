Police investigating two suspected overdose deaths on Millwood Avenue this weekend

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men found on Millwood Avenue within minutes and blocks of each other on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men found on Millwood Avenue within minutes of each other on Sunday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Authorities a 68-year-old man was found at an abandoned building in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue around 11:22 a.m.

A few minutes later, at 11:30 a.m., police say a 51-year-old man was found near El Cheapo Laundry in the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue.

In both cases, officers say they found drug paraphernalia near the bodies and EMS pronounced the men deceased on scene.

"Given the evidence found at the scenes and information gathered during the incidents, CPD is investigating the cases as suspected drug overdose deaths," Columbia Police said in a statement.

CPD’s Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit is working with the Richland County Coroner's Office to determine the exact causes of death from the Millwood incidents and if the two incidents are related.

Columbia police are now warning residents about the overall dangers of drug use, especially if drugs are mixed with fentanyl.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), there is ‘significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl.