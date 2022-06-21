Suspects arrested in fatal graduation party shooting in Clarendon County that left mother dead

The shooting left 32-year-old Audrionna "Tutu" Kind dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANNING, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies say they've arrested three suspects and are searching for a fourth in connection with a fatal shooting at a graduation party earlier this month.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley held a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he announced the arrests in a shooting that took place just before 11 p.m. on June 4, 2022 in the St. Paul community near Summerton.

The suspects range in age from 18 to 21 and are all from Clarendon County. The sheriff said each will be charged with one count of murder, eight counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and a weapons charge. They've been identified as 18-year-old Amontae Daevon Wright, 19-year-old Jaheim Sylvester Billie, and Tyrese Amante Brunson. Demondre Isaiah Dennis, 21, is still wanted.

The shooting left 32-year-old Audrionna "Tutu" Kind, a local mother of five, dead. Eight other people were wounded, ranging in age from as young as 12-years-old to as old as 36. The majority of victims, however, were teenagers. All of the victims who were wounded by gunfire have since been released from the hospital.

Investigators say everyone who was hit by bullets were in the front yard. The shooters drove by the home and opened fire, where approximately 150 people were at the party at the time.

Baxley says an estimated 60 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The motive appears to have been gang-related, Baxley said, as part of a response to other gang-related activity that had been going on in the area.

Baxley said many law enforcement agencies came together to break this case. "It's not going to change what happened to Tutu Kind but this will offer some closure to her family," Baxley said.