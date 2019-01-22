ORANGEBURG, S.C. — What began as a car accident report lead to a homicide investigation and the arrest of two suspects.

Matthew Brown, 23; and Connell Sheppard, 38; are charged with two counts of murder.

Troopers discovered two fatalities when they came across a car on Brelands Road on December 9. The investigation was turned over to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office when it was determined the incident was "more than just a motor vehicle accident."

Both victims, 29-year-old Michael Laprince Pinckney and 34-year-old Ricky Antoine Taylor, suffered possible gun shot wounds.

One of the victims posted a video on social media showing one of the suspects at the scene, according to the department.

Brown, whose bond was deferred to a circuit court judge, was arrested during traffic stop in Dorchester County. The North Charleston Fugitive Task Force took Sheppard into custody Saturday, and is expected to appear in court later this week.