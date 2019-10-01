SUMTER, S.C. — A man was found dead as a result of a drug overdose last year. Now, two men are in custody for their alleged roles in the incident.

Louis Ross, a 37-year-old traveling salesman from North Myrtle Beach, was found in a wooded area off Dicks Street in August 2018. He had died from a drug overdose, according to a report.

Ross was staying at a local motel while working in Sumter, but he was reported missing by his employer and associates on August 10, 2018.

Two days later, Sumter police came across the car last driven by Ross. However another man 26-year-old, Joseph Rakeem Buck, was in the driver's seat. Buck arrested on August 13 and initially charged with grand larceny.

It was later discovered that Buck, along with 28-year-old Edward Frederick Williams, provided Ross with heroin before he died.

Buck and Williams, who was arrested this week, were then charged with distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. They are both being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center