Eastover, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for two suspects they say were involved in a burglary this week.

Two suspects drove a cargo van through the front wall of the Express Food Mart on 721 Main Street in Eastover around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the pair pick up an ATM from inside the store, put it in the van, then flee the scene.

Deputies say the damage to store front is equal to about $20,000.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

