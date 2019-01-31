COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to multiple ATM thefts in the area.

On January 25, a light-colored truck rammed into the Shiv Food Mart on North Beltline Boulevard around 1 a.m. Surveillance video shows two suspects emerge, drag an ATM through the store, then load it into the back of the truck.

Columbia police attempted to stop the fleeing suspects, who then abandoned the truck, leaving the ATM behind.

The suspects caused significant damage to the store, and police believe they may be responsible for similar crimes around Columbia.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.