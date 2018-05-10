Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The West Columbia Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery.

On Sept. 21, the Waffle House on Augusta Road, in West Columbia, was robbed and the individuals shown in photographs taken from the surveillance video are believed to be involved. It is also believed that the men were operating a tan 2007-2014 Chevrolet Suburban.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify these individuals, contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers at 1+888+CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.

West Columbia Police Department

