ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Orangeburg County are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in several burglaries around the area.

Beginning last week, residents have reported that several homes and vehicles were burglarized with electronics and other items stolen. Reports were made in the eastern part of Orangeburg County: Bowman Branch Highway, Cattle Creek Road and Landsdowne Road.

However, deputies believe the burglaries have spread into surrounding counties. Law enforcement in Colleton and Dorchester counties are currently working with Orangeburg County officials in connection to these crimes.

A person of interest, as well as a suspected vehicle, were caught on security cameras in the neighborhoods.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.