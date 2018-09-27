Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are looking for two suspects in connection to a series of car break-ins, with one ending in the theft of a car.

A black 2014 Kia Optima with South Carolina license plate HLF527 was stolen from the 100 block of Hunters Ridge Drive on September 27.

The car was unlocked with a set of keys inside, according to a report.

Police believe the suspects were also involved in other auto tampering and car break-ins in several Lexington neighborhoods on September 13 and 27. Those neighborhoods included Barr Lake, Hunters Ridge, Palmetto Hall and Westbrook.

One suspect is described as being a slender black male in his late teens to early 20’s with a long dreadlocks, wearing black and white tennis shoes and a hoodie style sweat shirt.

Home security videos also showed the suspects driving a silver or champagne sedan.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

