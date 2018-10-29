Columbia, SC (WLTX) — West Columbia Police are asking for help in identifying three suspects involved in a vehicle break-in.

The incident happened Saturday, Oct. 27, on B Avenue in West Columbia. The individuals, described as three black males in their late teens to early twenties, were caught on video inside the homeowner's vehicle. The three males were seen carrying backpacks.

If you have any information about this incident, or can identify any of the individuals, you are urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

© 2018 WLTX