COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are looking for information after two incidents involving stolen ATMs occurred in the Columbia area.

Video surveillance allegedly shows two suspects ramming a light-colored box truck into the Family Dollar 7416 Garners Ferry Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspects can be seen driving through the storefront several times before stealing an ATM, and a photo of the aftermath shows significant damage.

Police are also trying to determine if these suspects are connected to a similar incident at the Seven Up Mini Mart at 1316 Leesburg Road.

While their faces are not visible, police say to pay attention to clothing and mannerisms seen in the surveillance video. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.