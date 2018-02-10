Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Suspended Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and his co-defendant Nicole Holland, both accused of misusing public funds, were back in federal court Tuesday morning for their arraignments.

In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges, Johnson and Holland both pled not guilty to the charges against them while standing next to their attorneys.

The two allegedly used public funds from 2016 and 2017 for travel, vacations, romantic liaisons, medical expenses and double-reimbursements for military training, according to a 10-page federal indictment filed in September.

Judge Hodges gave them each a $25,000 unsecured bond and ordered them to turn in their passports and limit travel to the state of South Carolina.

Outside the courthouse, Holland's attorney, Clarence Davis, said the indictment doesn't tell the whole story.

“There's some mischaracterizations, mis-impressions in the indictment, we intend on trying to correct a lot of those misimpressions as to her role in the solicitor's office. I think it's, some of it's been quite over stated. But, we'll be correcting that hopefully over the next few weeks,” Davis told the media gathered outside.

When asked if he believed his client was innocent, Davis continued.

“My client has pled not guilty,” Davis said.

He declined to comment on Holland’s co-defendant, Johnson.

Johnson and his attorney did not stop to speak with reporters when leaving the courthouse.

But as they walked away from the courthouse, his attorney said they were satisfied with Tuesday's proceedings and were hoping for a fair trial.

The 26 counts alleged against both Johnson and Holland include wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy and theft of federal funds.

Tuesday morning, a reporter asked Johnson as he was leaving the courtroom if he denied the charges.

“Of course I do,” Johnson replied.

Federal prosecutors declined comment while leaving the courthouse.

