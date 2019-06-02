COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was approached for walking around a Richland County high school, but he ended up with firearm and drug charges.

A school resource officer at Blythewood High School took a "suspicious" man into their office after he was found walking from the hallway towards the main office Tuesday morning.

The officer recognized him as being the man who tried to get into at least one Richland Two school for "no apparent reason." The man, 29-year-old Jarelle Trevor Woodhouse, admitted to the claim, according to a report.

Woodhouse was then escorted out of the building to his car, where the officer found a stolen firearm out of Alabama, narcotics and marijuana.

Per school and administration's request, Woodhouse was placed on trespass from all Richland Two properties. He was also charged with possession of a stolen weapon, having a weapon on school property, a narcotics violation and simple possession of marijuana and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.