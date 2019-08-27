COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department says a resident brought a package they received in the mail to the headquarters this morning.
Officials say the resident thought the package was suspicious.
Officers called in Hazmat, who cleared the package of any suspicion.
If you receive a package in the mail and you think it's suspicious, the Department of Homeland Security says to look for anomalies such as:
- Rigid or bulky
- Wrapped in string
- Badly written or misspell labels
- Excessive postage
- Foreign writing, postage or return address
- Leaks, stains, powders or protruding materials
- Ticking, vibration or other sounds
In any case, Homeland security says to leave mail where it is found, instruct people to stay away from the package and call 9-1-1.
