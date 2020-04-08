'Suspicious' water bottles at Columbia protests were harmless, police say

Officers had recovered the bottles during a protest in downtown Columbia on May 30.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police now say the suspicious looking water bottles found at protests in late May are harmless.

Columbia police tell News19 FBI lab tests confirmed the bottles contained a mixture of water and liquid antacid. That mixture is often suggested to protesters online as a way to wash out tear gas out of the eyes.

You may recall that in June, the police department released a picture of a plastic bottle filled with a white milky substance and wrapped with duct tape. Investigators said at the time a field test showed the chemicals in the bottles had a trace of a substance that can burn the skin.

Police say it is still unknown how at least two officers received irritations and burns on their arms and hands. So far law enforcement officials have not determined if there is a direct link to the injuries and the bottles.

The protests came in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, Minnesota by police there. The protest where the bottles were recovered happened on May 30 in downtown Columbia. The protests began peacefully, but during that day, violence broke out during demonstrations that included setting police cars on fire and causing damage around The Vista and at the Columbia Police Department's headquarters.