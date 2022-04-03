Columbia residents learn how to live a sustainable, eco-friendly life

Sustainable Midlands hosted a community tour to teach residents about local efforts to preserve the environment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time ever, Sustainable Midlands hosted a community tour to showcase environmental efforts happening across Columbia. The goal was to inspire residents to live an eco-friendly life.

From growing food to composting, many Columbia residents showed out to learn how they can put sustainability at the top of their to-do list.

"Not everyone can do everything, but everyone can do something,” organizer Becca Smith told News19.

The Rosewood Public Orchard was the first stop on Sustainable Midlands’ tour. Neighbors grow fruits, vegetables and native plants to help the community thrive.

Smith said while standing in the orchard that, "folks can get inspired on how to bring these things into their own homes, as well as exploring a site like this that’s more community driven and what we can achieve if we have collective action."

She added that sustainable practices like composting and saving water benefit you and the environment.

The tour attracted USC students Jordan Gourville and Grace Morgan, whom both major in environmental studies. "I think it’s really cool we have all this in Columbia and I had no idea," shared Morgan.

They both agreed that it can be hard to live an eco-friendly life college, but they're trying their best by cutting down on plastics and thrift shopping instead of buying new clothes.

Gourville said, “if we focus on improving the environment now, then that’s something other generations will be able to appreciate and have resources. Whereas, right now we're in a steep decline with that type of stuff.”

The tour educated visitors on how to attract wildlife, find natural alternatives, and highlighted environmental efforts in Columbia.

Whether you plant native buds or store rain water, Sustainable Midlands encourages you to find one practice you can start doing today.

The organization told News19 they're planning more events for Earth Month, and encourage the community to follow their social media for updates.