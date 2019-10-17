LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Swansea High school student has been suspended after making threatening comments to other students on a school bus.

A release from Lexignton School District Four was sent out and said that this week a student from Swansea high school made threatening comments to other students while on a school bus.

Another student reported the incident to his parents who contacted Lexington County Sheriff deputies.

District administration assisted deputies in investigating and confirming the threat.

The student was immediately suspended from school pending a district hearing, and the incident was turned over to the school resource officer as part of the district’s continued cooperation with law enforcement.