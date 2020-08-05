SWANSEA, S.C. — Swansea police hit the jackpot when they made a traffic stop on Friday.

Police say they checked the tag of a Mazda pickup truck traveling through Swansea and it returned stolen off a Dodge Ram from Lexington County.

Once, they stopped the vehicle and checked the VIN number, police say they learned the Mazda was also stolen out of Lexington County.

A search of the truck revealed drugs, paraphernalia and stolen goods.

Amos Lee Albertson, 48, is charged with driving under suspension, use of a license plate on vehicle other than vehicle for which plate was issued, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen goods among other charges.

Police say wrrants will be obtained for the stolen vehicle and methamphetamine found in the truck.