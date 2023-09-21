Swansea water main break affecting residents on several streets

Residents tell News19 they've been without water since around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

SWANSEA, S.C. — There has been a large main water line break in Swansea, meaning some residents of Monroe Avenue, Swansea Heights, Dease Avenue, and Roach Avenue have no water.

The Town of Swansea posted on Facebook that due to circumstances beyond its control, it would be until late Thursday before the water service is restored.

Crews were at the scene working to make repairs as of just after noon. Yellow tape and a gaping hole in the ground could be seen where the break took place. Residents near Deese Street and Monroe Avenue said they saw water gushing out of a pipe Thursday night going down the road.