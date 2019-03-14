COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians are just waiting for the days of laying around on the beach — this seal was way ahead of everybody!

The grey seal was spotted at the Myrtle Beach State Park around 11 a.m. Wednesday. It made its way from Virginia, where the seal was tagged and released from the Virginia Aquarium about a week.

After spending a night on the sand — taking a much needed break from its travels — the seal made its return to the ocean.

While winter does bring some seals to South Carolina beaches, they are typically harbor seals. A grey seal spotting in the Palmetto State is very rare, according to South Carolina State Parks.

Guess you never know what kind of wildlife might show up on South Carolina beaches! But, if you do spot any seals, officials say to let them be — they are just looking for a place to rest.