Tapp's Arts Center on Main Street will be no more at the end of the year.

According to the center, after eight "wonderful years nestled in this quirky, large labyrinth of a department store shell," they will be leaving their current location.

The center started in 2011 to give Columbia residents a space to create, and Tapp's soon became a "multi-faceted resource."

According to Tapp's, they had over 1,800 cultural projects, supported thousands of artists, and had 25,000 visitors a year.

The iconic Tapp's building was, according to the Tapp's team, "a diverse community of curious humans exploring ideas and sharing inspiration."

In the release, they say the following:

"Though leaving this footprint will be sad, we are excited about the future and what it holds. Stay tuned for new projects and plans from the Tapp’s team and get excited about the transformation of this beautiful old historic landmark we call the Tapp’s Building!"

They end the announcement signing off with love, hope and encouragement

I'ts unclear what will replace the space once the arts center leaves.