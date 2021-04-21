Use of Taser at Sumter school under review

Police say the device never came into contact with children or staff, and no injuries were reported.

SUMTER, S.C. — The use of a Taser by a school resource officer at a Sumter Middle School is under review, according to the Sumter Police Department.

During dismissal Tuesday, police say the school resource officer at Bates Middle School pointed the Taser upward and activated it to make a sound in order to get the attention of students and prevent them from running into oncoming traffic.

Police say the device never came into contact with children or staff, and no injuries were reported.

Sumter School District officials made parents and guardians were made aware of the incident.