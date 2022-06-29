Trial of man accused of killing 11-year-old Tashya Jay begins in Lexington County

Quayshaun Xzander Clark is charged with murder in the shooting death of 11-year-old Tashya Jay in June 2021.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — In a Lexington County Courthouse Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their cases in the trial of Quayshaun Xzander Clark.

Clark is charged with murder in the shooting death of 11-year-old Tashya Jay in June 2021.

In opening statements, prosecutors painted a picture for jurors to show what happened that night. They said Jay was at a friend's home when stray bullets came into the house, striking, and killing her.

"There will be handguns from both sides. And then there will be shots from one handgun, a gun that shot at least 15 rounds of a 7.62 529 mm," said Deputy Solicitor Rhonda Patterson.

Clark's defense maintained he is not guilty as the gunfire came as a result of a party several houses down that ended in a gunfight.

"What happened to Tashya, it is the end result of a brutal event certainly," said Defense Attorney Anna Williams. "But, the individuals responsible, they are not sitting in this courtroom right now."

Williams said Clark acted in self defense from what she called a conflict between several parties.

"You have already heard what they think happened," Williams told the jury. "What they think happened, but if you change some of those pieces of evidence, this case goes from a murder trial to one of self-defense.”