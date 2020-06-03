COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced Dr. William Tate as the school's new provost.

Tate, who's currently the dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected as the new executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at University of South Carolina.

Tate was approved unanimously by the university’s Board of Trustees following the recommendation of President Bob Caslen.

Tate was selected among three finalists who visited the Columbia campus in February following a comprehensive national search.

Caslen thanked Tayloe Harding, interim provost and dean of the USC School of Music, for his continued service in the role until Tate arrives this summer.

Tate's background is in epidemiology research, math education and the importance of accessibility in higher education. He earned his doctorate in mathematics education with a cognate in human development from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in psychiatric epidemiology from the Washington University School of Medicine, a MAT in mathematical sciences education from the University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor's degree in economics from Northern Illinois University. He also is a past president of the American Educational Research Association.

“Bill Tate is a game changer. He’s the ideal academic leader to inspire our faculty and students, and I’m excited about the vision and passion he brings to our administrative team,” said USC President, Bob Caslen.

Tate was one of the four finalists for the presidency of USC last year.

At Washington University, Tate has held academic and research appointments including in African and African American studies, American culture studies, Center for Applied Statistics and Computation, Institute for Public Health, social policy, urban studies and education. Prior to joining the faculty at Washington University, he held the William L. and Betty F. Adams Chair at Texas Christian University and spent a decade on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

“I’m honored and excited to start my journey at South Carolina,” Tate said. “This is a special place and being at the state’s flagship university provides a tremendous opportunity to change the lives of students and entire communities through education, research, innovation, and service.”

Tate becomes first African American provost in the university's history. He will start his new position July.