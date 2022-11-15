Tax rebate available to taxpayers across the state

Some residents across the state will soon be getting a little extra cash for Christmas. Here's what you need to know.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some taxpayers across the state can expect an extra boost in funds right before the holiday season. These extra funds are coming from tax rebates that passed through the state's General Assembly in June. Senator Josh Kimbrell helped sponsor the bill and says he hopes it provides financial relief.

"This is the money of the people, we're returning money back to the folks that worked and earned it," Kimbrell stated. "We're making sure they can enjoy the fruits of their labor in time for the holiday season.

Anyone who filed taxes in 2021, with a taxable South Carolina income is eligible for the rebate.

Rob Walden with the South Carolina Department of Revenue explained how those eligible can find out how much they are getting.

"You start at line 10 of your 2021 SC 1040, and if line 10 has nothing on it then you're not eligible," Walden said. "If there is something in the space, then go down to lines 21 and 22, those are credits for the year, you add those two numbers together, and you subtract that number from line 15. If that number is greater than zero then you are eligible for the rebate. If that amount is less than $800 then you're rebate amount should be the number that you calculated. If it is more than $800 then you will receive the rebate cap of $800."

🎉🎉🎉 We’ve begun issuing state tax rebates to eligible taxpayers! - The maximum rebate cap is $800. - If you filed your 2021 SC 1040 by October 17, 2022, we have begun issuing your rebate and you will receive it by the end of the year. - You can track the status of your rebate online! ℹ Read more: dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/Rebates-now-being-issued-cap-amount-set-at-$800.aspx Posted by South Carolina Department of Revenue on Monday, November 14, 2022

This money is not taxable at the end of the year and is yours to save or spend however you want. Walden says for those who did not file by October 17, your payment will come later.

"You have to have filed by that original date to receive a rebate before the end of the year. Now because of Hurricane Ian tax relief, the due date to file your individual income tax return if you were granted an extension, is February 15, 2023. However, if you filed after October 17, but before February 15, you'll get your rebate in March of 2023," Walden explained.

The department of revenue also explained that no one will receive a payment of more than $800.

Their website has a tracking page to find out if your payment has been disbursed yet.