LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say they've found the remains of a man who'd been missing for nearly four years.

Officers say they discovered the remains of Taylor Devin Johnson back on February 15 in a set of woods in Batesburg-Leesville. Officers were able to determine it was Johnson, but the coroner says his cause of death is undetermined.

Deputies say Johnson was 22 when he was last seen by his father walking along Pond Branch Road May 31, 2016. Johnson's family reported him to as a missing person three days later.

Investigators found a wallet with Johnson's South Carolina ID card inside near his remains.

:Multiple Lexington County Sheriff's investigators have worked Johnson's missing person case," said Sheriff Jay Koon. "Several searches of have been conducted based on tips received through the years. We're glad Johnson's final location has been determined as the family has wondered where he was for years."

Detectives will continue to search the area where Johnson's remains were found and the case remains open.