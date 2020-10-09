The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were looking for Alyssa Gail McCroan, 14, who went missing from White Pine. She was last seen Monday night.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered child alert Wednesday night.

They said that they were looking for Alyssa Gail McCroan, 14, from White Pine, Tennessee. They said she was last seen at her home Monday night at around 10:30 p.m.

McCroan is a white female, around 5'6" tall and weighs around 180 pounds, according to a release from TBI. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a maroon Nike hoodie and carrying a backpack, according to officials.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her location should call the White Pine Police Department at (865) 674-7771 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.