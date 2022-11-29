Blythewood Middle School's Crystal Munson is News19’s Teacher of the Week

We all know teachers play an in important role in the lives of our children but connecting with parents outside of the classroom is just as important.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Math, for some, is hard to understand. Fractions, formulas, and functions can be confusing, but 7th grade math teacher Crystal Munson knows how to make learning fun.

"We've done dances before where I bring in music that they enjoy,” said Munson. “We do things where they're up and moving around. I just try to get them engaged with math."

Munson teaches at Blythewood Middle School in Richland District Two. She says she always knew she wanted to be an educator. As a graduate of Lexington-Richland School District Five, it was her own middle school math teacher that inspired her.

"I became a teacher because of my seventh-grade math teacher, her name was Ms. Lee,” said Munson. “She was fun, energetic and I understood math because of her joy and love for math."

It was a parent that wrote in about Ms. Munson’s positive impact.

In fact, that parent stopped by to be apart of the big surprise.

"I believe she's influential because she takes the time to make sure if her students need anything or if they have questions or a problem or concern, she's willing to help them and assist them,” said Monica Johnson. “She ensures that her students are able to understand the material."



It’s a sentiment the principal at Blythewood Middle School understands firsthand.



“She taught my son when he was here, she taught him seventh grade algebra,” said Karis Mazyck. “Ms. Munson over communicates and I can't think of any parent that wouldn’t want a teacher, especially a math teacher that is consistently and constantly sending home information and letting parents know what's coming up."

Munson says it’s important to keep parents informed because it ensures learning happens outside of the classroom.

"Students can't do it by themselves and teachers can't do it by themselves either,” said Munson. “It is up to me as well as the parent to help support the child and understand that math is important.”



That's why Crystal Munson is the News19 Teacher of the Week.